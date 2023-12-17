Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree. (Credit: @madelinewhite5/Magic Carpet Cleaning/TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Gray News) - A family got an early Christmas surprise when they found a baby owl living in their Christmas tree.

In a video posted on TikTok, Madeline Hill White said her mom completely decorated the family’s Christmas tree and then went four days without realizing that an owl was living in it.

The owl was gently removed from the tree and released in a wooded area nearby.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband in critical condition after wife’s lover shoots him
Jackson Police Department
3 people shot in parking lot of Jackson Waffle House
Clinton man found guilty of hiring hitman to kill person
Mayor Lumumba speaks outside city council chambers during budget deliberations this year.
Is the mayor a member of Jackson’s 1% Commission? City to seek AG’s opinion to find out.
The "War and Thunder" drum line of Jackson State University's well-noted marching band, "The...
Sonic Boom of the South to compete in ESPN’s HBCU national championship

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree.
Owl found living in family's Christmas tree
Two dead, two injured after separate overnight shootings in Jackson
The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom announces birth of African elephant calf