Over 100 Biloxi youth receive Christmas gifts from Biloxi High School

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, Christmas came early for the Biloxi community as Project Presents made a surprise visit with a very special guest.

Santa’s sleigh toted hundreds of gifts for youth in Biloxi. Each year, organizations load up a van and deliver gifts to families.

“I am so grateful for my kids to have an amazing Christmas from you all, " said Erin McCants, a Biloxi resident.

Daisy McCarroll said she and the Biloxi High Campus Service Council collected gifts for families who may need a little help this year.

“We reach out to our nurses and our social workers and get the families that they know are in need and from there I reach out in the community and see who would like to adopt these families,” said McCarroll, Biloxi High School Resource Officer.

35 families were adopted this year.

“We are only delivering to about 13 today, so the rest came and picked up,” said McCarroll.

Once Santa’s elves dropped off a pile of toys, it was time to visit the next child on the list.

“It’s always so busy and it’s always so much fun. It’s the best thing ever just seeing their wish list with what they want and being able to give it to them,” said Sophia Pitre, president of Biloxi High Campus Service Council.

“Every child deserves to have a good Christmas. It’s nice to know we can bring it to them. It provides a good amount of joy to see those kids smile,” said Carlo Sandoval, a member Bioxi High Campus Service Council.

Gifts piled up under the trees.

“I just love it. It puts a big smile on my face. This is what Christmas time is all about,” said McCarroll.

Nearly 130 kids received a gift from Project Presents.

