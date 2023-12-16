Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin land top pass rusher in transfer portal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football are putting their mark in the transfer portal after landing the nation’s best transfer pass rusher in the 2024 class.

Just a day after landing a top 10 safety transfer from the Oklahoma Sooners in Key Lawrence Thursday, Rebels’ defensive coordinator Pete Golding added former Florida star pass rusher Princely Umanmielen to a stacked defensive line group.

According to 247Sports, Umanmielen is the nation’s best transfer edge rusher and the No. 9 overall rated recruit in the portal.

The former Florida Gator was a nuisance in the opposing team’s backfield this past season, leading the team in tackles for loss with 11.5 and sacks with 7. He was also named to the All-SEC Second Team Defense.

Ole Miss’ newest commitment joins an impressive 2024 transfer class that includes Arkansas transfer linebacker Chris Paul Jr., Umanmielen, Lawrence, and former Illinois cornerback Taveon Nicholson.

Umanmielen will join a Rebels defensive line unit with key current players such as Jared Ivey and JJ Pegues, who have both announced their intent to return for 2024.

