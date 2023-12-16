Promote Your Business
Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery holds Annual Wreaths across America

Nearly dozens of families and friends gathered at the Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery in Newton today for Wreaths Across America to honor the life and dedication of their beloved heroes.(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Veterans Affairs and Friends of Mississippi Veterans joined together to honor our veterans and fallen heroes during this holiday season.

Nearly dozens of families and friends gathered at the Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery in Newton today for Wreaths across America to honor the life and dedication of their beloved heroes.

“I think it is more awareness for folks to know we have our two cemeteries here in Mississippi, it is an awesome way to honor those who are resting now and who have served this great nation of ours, but also bring comfort to what can be a solemn time for folks who have lost those loved ones that have served our country so it’s just an awesome opportunity to get out here and show that love and appreciation and support to American hero’s,” Director of Communications for MVA Ray Coleman says.

This yearly event is held in December with nearly 1800 resting heroes in Newton and 300 more in Kilmichael, Mississippi.

“We’ve been doing this for quite a while, the wreath company, a private company out of Maine started this event back in 1992, kind of a surplus of wreaths they had left over from their company they stated donating to veteran memorial cemeteries across the nation and so those state and local veteran memorial cemeteries enjoyed the idea so much they thought we should make it a yearly event,” Coleman adds.

In addition to Wreaths across America, there are also local VA nursing homes throughout the state of Mississippi that provide funds and support to those veterans.

The Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery is open Monday through Friday. People are encouraged to stop by and show their appreciation to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in serving our nation.

