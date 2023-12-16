Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: Showers will be possible Saturday but cool and dry weather is ahead

Dry week ahead
Dry week ahead(WLBT)
By Ashley Sivik
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: A few scattered showers will continue throughout the rest of your Saturday. These will be on-and-off showers into the afternoon and early evening. Rain will be out of our hair by tonight as temperatures drop down into the upper 40s.

Sunday: We will stay dry for the remainder of this weekend with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming back up into the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon. Conditions will stay dry into the evening as temperatures begin to cool back off into the mid to low 40s.

Extended forecast: We are back into a dry spell for the start to next week. We do have some cooler air that will move in, bringing morning temperatures back into the lower 30s. Frost will be likely for a few mornings next week. Highs will be close to average, which for this time of year is the upper 50s and low 60s. Towards the end of next week and into next weekend, the chance for rain returns just in time for the Christmas holiday. Temperatures will still be pretty mild with highs in the mid 60s by Christmas Eve.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband in critical condition after wife’s lover shoots him
Louisiana man gets 10 years after taking 13-year-old Mississippi girl from her house
Louisiana man sentenced after taking 13-year-old Mississippi girl from her house
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’
Stolen cars recovered thanks to Facebook post.
3 stolen cars recovered in Jackson after Facebook post
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Rain chances throughout the day.
First Alert Forecast:
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers become likely into Saturday
Peyton's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Rain chances throughout the day.
Rainy Day Tomorrow