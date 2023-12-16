First Alert Forecast: Cool and dry weather returns this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: The rain will start to clear up this evening but can’t rule out a stray shower or two. Things should stay dry heading into the overnight hours with temperatures back into the upper 40s.

Sunday: We will stay dry for the remainder of this weekend with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming back up into the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon. Conditions will stay dry into the evening as temperatures begin to cool back into the mid to low 40s.

Extended forecast: We are back into a dry spell for the start to next week. We do have some cooler air that will move in, bringing morning temperatures back into the lower 30s. Frost will be likely for a few mornings next week. Highs will be close to average, which for this time of year is the upper 50s and low 60s. Towards the end of next week and into next weekend, the chance for rain returns just in time for the Christmas holiday. Temperatures will still be pretty mild with highs in the mid 60s by Christmas Eve.

