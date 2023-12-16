Confusion still surrounds a nearly two-year-old vote to reappoint Jackson’s mayor to the city’s 1% commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are seeking the state’s help to sort out whether Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is still on the city’s one-percent oversite commission, nearly two years after the vote on his reappointment.

On Wednesday, Lumumba told oversight commission members he was seeking an attorney general’s opinion on the matter, even as some council members and commissioners continue to question whether his 2022 reappointment went through.

“We’re going to get an AG’s opinion for the latest information and get clarification on any past AG’s opinions that we need,” he said. “We’re going to the authority.”

Lumumba has served on the 10-member oversight panel since he was elected mayor back in 2017.

The commission oversees how Jackson uses a special one-percent infrastructure sales tax.

In March of 2022, the council voted 3-2-2 to reappoint Lumumba to a full five-year term on the board.

More than a year and a half later, though, the results of that vote continue to be hotly debated.

For his part, the mayor says his appointment was confirmed, having received three of the five votes cast. He said even had he not won, he would continue to serve on the board by virtue of the law that established the one-percent tax.

“There are two ways to look at it: One, the fact that I was confirmed with the council; and two, the fact that I may be on regardless of what the council feels one way or the other,” he said. “But we’ll get clarity on all that.”

Council President Aaron Banks disagreed, saying the mayor needed at least four votes at the March 2022 meeting to keep his position on the board.

“When there are seven members present, you have to have a majority of the members present,” he said. “The quorum at that time was seven, and a majority of seven is four.”

Council members Brian Grizzell, Angelique Lee, and Virgi Lindsay voted to confirm the mayor. Banks and Councilman Kenneth Stokes voted against him, while Councilmen Ashby Foote and Vernon Hartley abstained.

Commissioner Pete Perry says the mayor’s reappointment would have gone through had Foote and Hartley left the meeting. Instead, the two remained in council chambers during the vote.

“The question is since they didn’t walk out, and they participated in the vote by abstaining, do you count them in determining what the majority is,” he said. “A quorum of our council is four if seven people are there. But a quorum is also five or six or seven.”

“If you have four there, that’s a quorum you need to meet. But if you’ve got five, the quorum is not four then, it’s five... They try to say that four is a quorum, so you have to have a majority of that, which is three,” he said. “That means three could vote yes, and four people could vote no, and it still passes.”

According to Mississippi state statute, “at any and all meetings of the [city] council, a majority of the members thereof shall constitute a quorum and the affirmative vote of a majority of the members present... shall be necessary to adopt any motion, resolution or ordinance” unless otherwise spelled out in state law.

Whether abstentions can be counted along with affirmative votes was addressed in a 2015 attorney general’s opinion obtained by Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote.

The attorney general stated they could not and pointed to a 1970 Supreme Court case from 1970, where justices ruled that a 3-1-1-1 vote in Pascagoula failed because there was not a four-vote affirmative majority.

City Attorney Catoria Martin told Perry the opinion didn’t apply in the mayor’s case because it was based on a different form of city government.

“[Our] statute is very different than other forms of government because it says a majority of the quorum, not a majority of those present voting, not a majority of those present,” she said. “What you’re looking at is whether those abstentions count or not. And if those abstentions don’t count... then what’s your majority of a quorum? That’s how you get a 3-2-2 to pass it.”

It was unclear what form of government Pascagoula had at the time of the Supreme Court case mentioned in the opinion. The South Mississippi city today has a mayor and a six-member council, including one at-large member.

Perry also questions whether the mayor should have been appointed in 2022, saying his current term didn’t expire until this year.

Lumumba came on as chair in the second half of 2017 after he was elected to his first term in office. He replaced former Mayor Tony Yarber, who resigned from the commission to make way for the new mayor.

At the time, Yarber had been on the commission for three years, having been appointed alongside former Public Works Director Kishia Powell and Gail Lowery.

Perry said Yarber was appointed to a four-year term, meaning he still had a year to serve when Lumumba took over.

As a result, he said Lumumba should have been appointed to fill the remainder of Yarber’s term and then reappointed to a five-year term the following year.

Had that happened, Lumumba would have been appointed to a five-year term in 2018 - a term that would have expired this year, rather than 2022.

Exactly how long Yarber’s term on the commission was supposed to last is unclear. Minutes from the city council meeting confirming his appointment do not include that information.

