Clinton man found guilty of hiring hitman to kill person

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton man has been found guilty of allegedly hiring a hitman to kill a person.

According to a release, Druid Bryan, 28 of Clinton, was convicted of murder for hire, conspiracy to commit murder for hire, and solicitation to commit a crime of violence on Friday.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Bryan hired a hitman to murder another person. He also entered into a conspiracy with Regan Bryan, his sister, to commit the offense.

Regan Bryan previously pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

