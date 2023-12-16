Clinton man found guilty of hiring hitman to kill person

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton man has been found guilty of allegedly hiring a hitman to kill a person.

According to a release, Druid Bryan, 28 of Clinton, was convicted of murder for hire, conspiracy to commit murder for hire, and solicitation to commit a crime of violence on Friday.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Bryan hired a hitman to murder another person. He also entered into a conspiracy with Regan Bryan, his sister, to commit the offense.

Regan Bryan previously pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

