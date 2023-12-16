Promote Your Business
3 people shot in parking lot of Jackson Waffle House

Jackson Police Department
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Friday.

JPD Precinct 1 Captain William Kendrick says the incident happened at the Waffle House on Highway 18.

He says officers responded to a shots fired called at the restaurant around 11 p.m.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation in the parking lot.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a stolen vehicle riddled with bullets.

Captain Kendrick says the three males were transported to Merit Health by private vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information, please contact JPD at (601) 960-1234.

