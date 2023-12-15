Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Video: Clarksdale High School choir announced as a winner of national TikTok contest

The Clarksdale High School choir was announced as one of the five winners of the Nationwide...
The Clarksdale High School choir was announced as one of the five winners of the Nationwide Jingle Challenge High School Music Contest.
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The Clarksdale High School choir was announced as one of the five winners of the Nationwide Jingle Challenge High School Music Contest.

The choir will receive a $5,000 cash prize from Nationwide.

Look below to watch their contest winning jingle.

@andrenawls

Clarksdale High School Choir Nationwide Challenge #nationwidechallengecontest @Nationwide “Unifying hearts one note at a time”

♬ original sound - Andre Nawls

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aderrien Murry, 11
Attorney General, attorney react after grand jury decision in officer-involved shooting of 11-year-old
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Stolen cars recovered thanks to Facebook post.
3 stolen cars recovered in Jackson after Facebook post
Husband in critical condition after wife’s lover shoots him

Latest News

Genesis Moore & Michael Sanders & Jarrod Sutton
Third suspect arrested after man killed in Jackson
The "War and Thunder" drum line of Jackson State University's well-noted marching band, "The...
Sonic Boom of the South to compete in ESPN’s HBCU national championship
Anna Stone, 21
Oxford woman arrested after allegedly hitting person with broken bottle
Husband in critical condition after wife’s lover shoots him