Third suspect arrested after man killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities arrested a third suspect in connection to a shooting death in the capital city.

JPD Deputy Chief Sequerna Banks says Genesis Tyreek Moore, 22, was taken into custody on December 14. He is being charged with capital murder.

His arrest stems from a robbery and homicide that happened in August at 2971 West Northside Drive.

JPD says when officers arrived at the scene, they found Christopher Paul Phillips unresponsive near his vehicle.

Investigators say that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation.

Video footage obtained by JPD showed three men in a white vehicle involved in the incident.

Jarrod Sutton, 22, was arrested at 5 p.m. for capital murder on August 20. Three days later, JPD arrested 19-year-old Michael Sanders at 7:15 p.m.

