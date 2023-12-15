Sonic Boom of the South to compete in ESPN’s HBCU national championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s legendary band, the Sonic Boom of the South, is set to compete for a national championship.

According to JSU, the Sonic Boom of the South will be competing in ESPN’s inaugural HBCU Band of the Year National Championship Friday night in Atlanta.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN3 and ESPN Plus.

The world-famous band is also scheduled to perform in the Rose Parade in California, a national parade on New Year’s Day.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.