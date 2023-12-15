Promote Your Business
Sonic Boom of the South to compete in ESPN’s HBCU national championship

The "War and Thunder" drum line of Jackson State University's well-noted marching band, "The...
The "War and Thunder" drum line of Jackson State University's well-noted marching band, "The Sonic Boom of the South", enter Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium prior to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s legendary band, the Sonic Boom of the South, is set to compete for a national championship.

According to JSU, the Sonic Boom of the South will be competing in ESPN’s inaugural HBCU Band of the Year National Championship Friday night in Atlanta.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN3 and ESPN Plus.

The world-famous band is also scheduled to perform in the Rose Parade in California, a national parade on New Year’s Day.

