Red Kettle donations and Angel Tree sponsors are down drastically

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Salvation Army is hoping you will be a part of meeting the needs of the community financially and by giving of your time.

Angel Tree sponsors and Red Kettle donations are drastically lower this year.

“There’s a great need out there,” said Salvation Army Jackson Major Timothy Delaney. ”And we’re just doing the best we can to provide for these families.”

There is a call to civic groups, students, and anyone willing to help. The Salvation Army is far below meeting its goal to provide toys and clothing for children and basics for seniors.

They’re hoping you can make a difference to meet their $275,000.00 goal.

“We’re looking over these next eight days to raise $75,000.00, and so right now we’re a little bit behind where we were last year,” said Delaney. “And we just want to encourage the public to drop some coins and some pocket change into those kettles as they walk by.”

Friday Salvation Army staff and volunteers packed boxes for Angel Tree children and seniors. The gifts will be distributed on Monday.

Boys and girls five to thirteen need clothing and coats. Seniors asked for things like tissue, detergent, linens, and gift cards to buy food.

“People gave what they could give,” said Social Services Director Rolanda Alexander. “So everybody doesn’t get a healthy bag you know so we try to add to their bags just to give them a little bit more in the bag.”

Red Kettles aren’t being filled, and bell ringers are needed.

“If you have a little time, you need community service hours give us a call because we’re here, and we’re in need of volunteerism,” added Alexander.

The organization is trying to fulfill the wishes of 1,800 people, including 800 families and 300 seniors, more elderly than ever before. To donate or register to volunteer, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.