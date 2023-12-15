Rainy Day Tomorrow

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pleasantly chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s out the door. This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a light breeze at times. Highs will range from the mid to upper 60s. Overnight tonight clouds will increase ahead of tomorrow’s rain chances.

Speaking of which, we are still on track to see relatively widespread light to moderate rainfall throughout the day on Saturday. Keep the rain gear on hand just in case! This event is still expected to be short-lived, and we will be back to mostly sunny conditions by late Sunday morning. Behind this system colder air will move in, leading to more frosty mornings early next week.

High temperatures will be more average for this time of year by the weekend - in the upper 50s - and a little below average early next week. We will see gusty conditions today through Monday, and calm/seasonable weather will be the story by the middle of next week.

