Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Rainy Day Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pleasantly chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s out the door. This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a light breeze at times. Highs will range from the mid to upper 60s. Overnight tonight clouds will increase ahead of tomorrow’s rain chances.

Speaking of which, we are still on track to see relatively widespread light to moderate rainfall throughout the day on Saturday. Keep the rain gear on hand just in case! This event is still expected to be short-lived, and we will be back to mostly sunny conditions by late Sunday morning. Behind this system colder air will move in, leading to more frosty mornings early next week.

High temperatures will be more average for this time of year by the weekend - in the upper 50s - and a little below average early next week. We will see gusty conditions today through Monday, and calm/seasonable weather will be the story by the middle of next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Elise's Friday Morning Forecast

Most Read

The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
Aderrien Murry, 11
Attorney General, attorney react after grand jury decision in officer-involved shooting of 11-year-old
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Coleman family share their side of the story behind brawl at Hinds County courthouse
Family shares their side of story behind brawl at Hinds County courthouse
Blight overtaking one of Jackson's oldest Black neighborhoods
Blight overtaking one of Jackson’s oldest Black neighborhoods

Latest News

Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Forecast:
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Forecast: dry, pleasant through late week ahead of chance for rain on Saturday
Peyton's Thursday Afternoon Forecast