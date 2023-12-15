Promote Your Business
Oxford woman arrested after allegedly hitting person with broken bottle

Anna Stone, 21
Anna Stone, 21
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly hitting a person with a broken bottle.

According to the Oxford Police Department, the disturbance occurred in the 1100 block of Van Buren Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim who was injured by a broken bottle.

Anna Stone, 21, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Stone was issued a $40,000 bond after her initial court hearing.

