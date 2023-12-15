Northwest Rankin graduate declares for NFL Draft

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones declared for the NFL Draft Friday, he announced on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

Jones graduated from Northwest Rankin High School and transferred to Florida State after playing a season at Mississippi State in 2019. In 44 games at Florida State, Jones had 84 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 15 passes defended.

