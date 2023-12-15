Promote Your Business
Northwest Rankin graduate declares for NFL Draft

Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones declared for the draft Friday
Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) sets up for a play during the second half of an...
Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones declared for the NFL Draft Friday, he announced on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

Jones graduated from Northwest Rankin High School and transferred to Florida State after playing a season at Mississippi State in 2019. In 44 games at Florida State, Jones had 84 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 15 passes defended.

