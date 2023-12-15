MSU: Four children in car during stabbing of university employee

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the suspect who was arrested in connection to a stabbing of a Mississippi State University employee near an MSU dorm has been released.

Monday afternoon, an employee of Mississippi State was stabbed while in a car near Herbert Hall.

Campus officials tell 3 On Your Side that 38-year-old Gavin Sudduth is charged with aggravated domestic assault and child endangerment. They say he is not affiliated with the university

WLBT also confirmed that there were four children in the car when the stabbing occurred. The victim did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

No information has been released regarding the motive of the attack. However, it has been determined that it was a domestic situation.

