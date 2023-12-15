Mississippi History

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi became a state 206 years ago. It became the 20th state on December 10, 1817.

You can learn more about Mississippi’s beginning statehood years and even see a United States flag with 20 stars at the Mississippi Museum of History in Jackson.

