Mississippi History
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi became a state 206 years ago. It became the 20th state on December 10, 1817.
You can learn more about Mississippi’s beginning statehood years and even see a United States flag with 20 stars at the Mississippi Museum of History in Jackson.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.