JPS student performs a section of The Nutcracker
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public Schools Advanced Academics and Arts Programs has open enrollment through December 21.
Ballet student Kira Miles joined Studio 3 to discuss what the program means to her. She also performed a section of The Nutcracker.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.