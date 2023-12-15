Promote Your Business
JPS student performs a section of The Nutcracker

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public Schools Advanced Academics and Arts Programs has open enrollment through December 21.

Ballet student Kira Miles joined Studio 3 to discuss what the program means to her. She also performed a section of The Nutcracker.

