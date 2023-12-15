Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Husband in critical condition after wife’s lover shoots him

(WTVG)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - A love triangle has left a married man in critical condition.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says Quindarious Robertson, 23, arrived at a home in the 900 block of 10th Street North Thursday evening.

When he saw his wife with the homeowner, Robertson attempted to confront her. As she was opening the door, Chief Daughtry says Robertson pushed it open.

The homeowner — who already had a gun in his hand — shot Robertson when he entered.

“No charges have been filed at this time. The incident will likely fall under the Mississippi ‘Castle Doctrine’ law that allows residents in their own home to protect themselves if they feel threatened or in danger in any way. Our investigation continues into the incident,” Chief Daughtry added.

The chief says Columbus Police will present the case to the Grand Jury for consideration.

Chief Daughtry said no arrest was made because Robertson was “clearly inside his [the wife’s lover] home” when the shooting took place.

No one else was injured in the incident. The husband is being treated for his injuries at UMMC.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
Aderrien Murry, 11
Attorney General, attorney react after grand jury decision in officer-involved shooting of 11-year-old
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Coleman family share their side of the story behind brawl at Hinds County courthouse
Family shares their side of story behind brawl at Hinds County courthouse
Blight overtaking one of Jackson's oldest Black neighborhoods
Blight overtaking one of Jackson’s oldest Black neighborhoods

Latest News

Stolen tractor worth $20,000 found in Scott County
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’
Michael Cassidy arrested after damaging Satanic display ‘beyond repair’
Louisiana man gets 10 years after taking 13-year-old Mississippi girl from her house
Louisiana man sentenced after taking 13-year-old Mississippi girl from her house
Mobile sports betting legislation is on the horizon for Mississippi.
Mobile sports betting could be on the horizon for Mississippi; Final report due Friday