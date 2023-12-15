Henifin to be grand marshal of Fondren holiday parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man put in charge of Jackson’s water system more than a year ago has a new title - grand marshal of the FaLaLaLa Doo Dah Parade in Fondren.

The parade is Friday, December 15, and will start in front of the Pig and Pint restaurant on North State Street.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin was tapped to serve as grand marshal.

Other participants will include the Jackson Police Department, Jackson Fire Department, and Capitol Police, according to Fondren’s Renaissance Foundation’s weekly newsletter.

Also marching will be the Murrah High Sound of Perfection, Provine Pride Marching Band, and the Epic Funk Brass Band.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed on Facebook.

