Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Heart of Hospice extends deadline to donate gifts to veterans

Gift wrapped boxes
(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadline to deliver gifts for veterans in hospice care has been extended from Friday, Dec. 15 to Monday, Dec. 18.

This year, Heart of Hospice, which serves Madison, Hinds, and Rankin Counties, identified 235 veterans in need.

The organization has sponsored the drive every Christmas for the past five years.

Trees at Madison City Hall, the V.F.W. Post in Jackson, and the Heart of Hospice offices in Flowood are each adorned with flags that have information about items needed for local veterans in hospice.

Anyone who wishes to donate can pick up a flag and buy presents based on the needs listed.

The gifts can be dropped off by the veteran trees, and they will be distributed for Christmas.

For more information, call (662) 350-0830.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Jonathan
Exclusive: Rankin Co. mom says her missing son was buried without her knowing
JPD: Man shot, stabbed in face after argument over gun
Man’s body discovered near vehicle on Robinson Street
Man’s body discovered near vehicle on Robinson Street
Councilman of Mississippi city arrested on drug charges for second time in one month
Mississippi councilman arrested on drug charges for second time in one month

Latest News

Taking Care of Mental Health
Care in Crisis: What crisis mental health resources are available in Mississippi?
Stolen cars recovered thanks to Facebook post.
3 Stolen Cars Recovered After a Facebook Post
Ted Henifin will be the grand marshal of the Fondren FaLaLaLa Doo Dah Parade.
Henifin to be grand marshal of Fondren holiday parade
Water Shutoffs to begin after January 1
Water Shutoffs to begin after January 1