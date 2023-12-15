Heart of Hospice extends deadline to donate gifts to veterans

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadline to deliver gifts for veterans in hospice care has been extended from Friday, Dec. 15 to Monday, Dec. 18.

This year, Heart of Hospice, which serves Madison, Hinds, and Rankin Counties, identified 235 veterans in need.

The organization has sponsored the drive every Christmas for the past five years.

Trees at Madison City Hall, the V.F.W. Post in Jackson, and the Heart of Hospice offices in Flowood are each adorned with flags that have information about items needed for local veterans in hospice.

Anyone who wishes to donate can pick up a flag and buy presents based on the needs listed.

The gifts can be dropped off by the veteran trees, and they will be distributed for Christmas.

For more information, call (662) 350-0830.

