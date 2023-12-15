First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Overnight lows are forecast to bottom out generally in upper 40s as clouds increase ahead of our next weather maker. An incoming cold front is forecast to bring in scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder to central Mississippi on Saturday. It won’t be an all-day rain, but the best chance to see showers will be during the morning and afternoon hours. Have your raingear close by tomorrow! Rain chances will taper off by tomorrow night as this system exits to the east. Brighter skies will emerge by Sunday with high temperatures near normal in the upper 50s to near 60-degrees. Cool and dry weather is expected heading into the week ahead. Highs will be in the 50s with low temperatures well in the 30s leading to the potential of frost. We should turn gradually warmer by late week back to the 60s. The chance of rain looks to hold off as well all next week before the potential returns over the weekend of Christmas.

