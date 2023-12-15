First Alert Forecast: scattered showers become likely into Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A mostly sunny sky will hang overhead today round out the work week. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach the middle to a few upper 60s, which is warmer than normal for this time of year. Temperatures will bottom out generally in the upper 40s overnight as clouds increase ahead of our next weather maker.

THIS WEEKEND: An incoming cold front is forecast to bring in scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder to central Mississippi on Saturday. It won’t be an all-day rain, but the best chance to see showers will be during the morning and afternoon hours. Have your raingear close by tomorrow! Rain chances will taper off by tomorrow night as this system exits to the east. Brighter skies will emerge by Sunday with high temperatures near normal in the upper 50s to near 60-degrees.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Cool and dry weather is expected heading into the week ahead. Highs early on will be in the 50s with low temperatures well in the 30s leading to the potential of frost. We should turn gradually warmer by late week back to the 60s. The chance of rain looks to hold off as well all next week before the potential returns over the weekend of Christmas

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.