3 Stolen Cars Recovered After a Facebook Post

By Nathan Lee
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A social media post helped multiple Jackson residents find their recently stolen vehicles near an abandoned church.

A Facebook post by a Jackson resident that now has over 1,000 shares led two car owners to their stolen vehicles with the third going to impound.

The vehicles were 2 Kia Optima’s and a Hyundai Tucson. We reported in October that those models are more vulnerable to theft.

One officer on the scene tells 3 On Your Side two of the cars were stolen from Jackson Public School properties.

Jackson Police says there is an open investigation underway to find who stole the cars.

