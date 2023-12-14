Trio of USM football commits sweep MAIS 6A Player of the Year honors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pair of Hartfield Academy stars and the state’s career all-time passing leader from MRA swept the MAIS 6A Player of the Year honors.

Tuesday, the MAIS named Hartfield athlete Reed Jesiolowski and Hartfield linebacker Chris Jones as the MAIS 6A Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year after the two led the Hawks to their first-ever undefeated and state championship-winning season.

MRA senior quarterback John White was named the 6A Player of the Year after a stellar individual season.

The Hartfield Hawks, led by MAIS 6A Coach of the Year Craig Bowman, went a perfect 14-0 this past season, beating Jackson Prep in the 2023 MAIS 6A championship game.

Jesiolowski ended the 2023 season with 2,292 all-purpose yards and 28 total touchdowns. Jones tallied 112 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five sacks, four interceptions, four quarterback hurries, and seven touchdowns.

White, Mississippi’s all-time leader in career passing yards with 15,259 yards, ended his high school football career with 177 touchdowns... which ranks second all-time in the Mississippi high school record books.

All three athletes are committed to join USM football for the 2024 season.

