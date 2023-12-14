Capitol Police searching for missing elderly man suffering from medical condition
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Capitol Police for Charlie Lewis Barnes of Jackson.
Barnes was last seen Tuesday, October 14 on Earl Street.
He has a noticeable limp when walking, MBI says.
Family members say Charlie Lewis Barnes suffers from a medical condition that could impair his judgment.
