Capitol Police searching for missing elderly man suffering from medical condition

Charlie Lewis Barnes
Charlie Lewis Barnes(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Capitol Police for Charlie Lewis Barnes of Jackson.

Barnes was last seen Tuesday, October 14 on Earl Street.

He has a noticeable limp when walking, MBI says.

Family members say Charlie Lewis Barnes suffers from a medical condition that could impair his judgment.

