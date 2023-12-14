Promote Your Business
New date set for Beth Ann White trial

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A date has been set for a new trial of Beth Ann White, according to a document.

This comes after Hinds County Judge Winston Kidd declared a mistrial on November 30. The jury was deadlocked for several hours.

[READ: Hung jury leads to mistrial in Beth Ann White case]

White, 53, is accused of driving drunk and killing Allison Conaway and her six-month-old son, Alex. The deadly crash happened at the intersection of Highway 18 and Springridge Road.

The newest trial date has been set for April 29, 2024, at 11 a.m., amongst other deadlines.

Below is a list of deadlines from the Hinds County Circuit Judge.

