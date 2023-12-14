Murrah High School student wins 2023 MHSAA State E-Sports championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warren Meeks, a standout from Murrah High School, secured a victory in the Mississippi High School Activities Association State E-Sports Championship.

Competing on December 12 at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM), he faced off against a student from West Point High School in the Madden Championship, ultimately emerging victorious.

Warren said he owes his success to the coaching expertise of Glen Mcinnis.

This marks the inaugural year that a JPS high school student participated and clinched victory in the competition.

