JXN Water begins projects in West Jackson; residents say it’s ‘long overdue’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - West Jackson residents, are seeing a lot of slow traffic through Bailey Avenue and Fortification Street, and that will continue over the next few weeks as JXN Water installs new water lines in the area.

Tuesday, JXN Water crews began one of the first steps to bringing better water pressure and quality to West Jackson residents.

In the center of the road is where JXN Water is currently doing the majority of its work.

Residents near this site believe the minor traffic inconvenience will be worth it, but there is still a lot of work to do under the surface of West Jackson.

Those who live in the area also know that the process of replacing outdated and broken water lines isn’t an overnight job.

“It’s long overdue. Now instead of talking about the problem, they’re handling the problem. You know, it’s long overdue, it’s a good thing for the city,” said Byron Brumfield, President of Reset Jackson.

For the next two or so weeks, the intersection will be slow-moving and remain under construction.

“The only thing they need out here right now is the police or somebody to come and direct traffic to make sure the traffic constantly flowing right and the people are safe,” Brumfield continued.

If you’re used to taking this intersection to access Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, you’ll need to find a detour.

That’s because it’s not the only JXN Water project in the area.

The other one is nearly two miles long and it stretches from right here at this intersection down West Fortification to Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

That road is completely blocked off for the time being, where it appears the same work to install new water lines is taking place too, showing those in the area that their water is just as important as the rest of the capital city’s.

“It’s a good thing for JXN Water because we see those dollars being put to use in a place we know 100% they need to be used,” said James Hopkins, Founder of Reset Jackson

