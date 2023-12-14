Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Historic ceremony held at the State Capitol in support of Mississippi’s Jewish community

For the first time a Menorah lighting ceremony was held at the State Capitol in Jackson
By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A historic ceremony was held at the Mississippi State Capitol Wednesday evening to show support for Israel and Jewish people across the state.

Rabbi Hall told the crowd these are scary times for Jews across the world and in the United...
Rabbi Hall told the crowd these are scary times for Jews across the world and in the United States.(WLBT)

For the first time, a Menorah lighting was held with members of the Jewish community and the congregation of Beth Israel of Gulfport.

Governor Tate Reeves told those gathered in Mississippi will always stand with the Jewish people, especially in times of difficulty and persecution.

Governor Reeves says Mississippi will always stand with the Jewish people especially in times...
Governor Reeves says Mississippi will always stand with the Jewish people especially in times of difficulty and persecution.(WLBT)

Before participating in the lighting ceremony Governor Reeves said the event and service are especially relevant this year as the war continues with Israel and Hamas.

Governor Reeves said, “I want to reiterate that here in Mississippi we are praying for all the innocent people who lost their lives on October 7. We’re also praying for all the remaining hostages and praying for their safe return to their families. And we’re praying for all of those who have and will lose their lives fighting this evil.”

Governor Reeves said the event and service are especially relevant this year as the war...
Governor Reeves said the event and service are especially relevant this year as the war continues with Israel and Hamas.(WLBT)

At least eight Americans are still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Hamas led surprise attacks against Israel on October 7 killing hundreds. Dozens were also kidnapped.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kay Lynn Gregory
Woman charged with DUI after hitting Flowood Police car, backing into Pearl Police car following chase
JPD: Man’s body found in his living room with multiple gunshot wounds
Councilman of Mississippi city arrested on drug charges for second time in one month
Mississippi councilman arrested on drug charges for second time in one month
JPD: Man shot, stabbed in face after argument over gun
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep

Latest News

Coleman family share their side of the story behind brawl at Hinds County courthouse
Coleman family share their side of the story behind brawl at Hinds County courthouse
Managing stress during holidays
Tips to manage holiday stress
JXN Water begins projects in West Jackson; residents say it’s ‘long overdue’
JXN Water begins projects in West Jackson; residents say it’s ‘long overdue’
Blight overtaking one of Jackson's oldest Black neighborhoods
Blight overtaking one of Jackson’s oldest Black neighborhoods