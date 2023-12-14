Henifin pleads his case for water rate increases a week ahead of city council vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fireworks again erupted at a Jackson City Council meeting on Wednesday, this time over who should get credit for securing $600 million in federal funding to fix the city’s water system.

Council President Aaron Banks said the city received the funds after its water system was put under federal receivership last year.

“It was an effort by our federal partners to make sure that we receive $600 million to go to a third-party administrator... to [make] sure we take care of our water and now sewer,” he said. “I don’t know if we would have just been given $600 million if that wasn’t in place.”

City Attorney Catoria Martin said Banks’ claims weren’t true, as did Chief of Staff Safya Omari, who gave credit to the mayor and the city’s Washington delegation for making the allocations a reality.

“Your mayor and the congressional delegation realized that Jackson’s water system was [in] crisis and it needed resources to ensure that the problems we had were corrected,” she said. “Those discussions began long before the discussion of the stipulated order you keep referring to as a receivership.”

Banks reiterated the fact that the city was in receivership and that nothing happens with the water and sewer systems unless it’s approved by a federal judge.

“Our vote doesn’t mean anything, it’s ceremonial at best when it comes to this,” he said. “And I think that citizens need to be clear on that.”

The comments were made at a special city council meeting on Wednesday, where Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin briefed the council on his plans to implement a new rate structure for water and sewer customers.

The meeting comes about a week before members are expected to vote on Henifin’s proposal and about a month after the third-party manager introduced it.

As Banks said, next week’s vote will be largely ceremonial, with the stipulated order permitting Henifin to implement the new structure, in some cases, without city leaders’ support.

Banks responds to Dr. Safiya Omari, who said the mayor and the Congressional delegation are responsible for securing $600 million in federal funding for water. (WLBT)

Even with the stipulated order backing him up, Henifin says he wants the mayor, council, and public to be on board, and to understand why the increases are needed.

“It’s about getting the word out that needs to get out,” he said. “I still think people need to understand the basis for it, that it’s sound financial policy and it puts the city in a great position from a utility perspective.”

He pointed to a blog post by Manny Teodoro, a professor of public affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which praised Henifin’s proposal as a model other communities could look at, in particular, Henifin’s proposal to offer discounts to customers receiving SNAP benefits.

“It’s a magnificently simple affordability strategy that’s easy on customer and utility alike,” Teodoro wrote. “What’s more, its approach to pricing can work far beyond Mississippi.”

JXN Water rolled out the new rates at a press conference last month. The proposal would replace the city’s current flat fee structure with a new tiered system that includes graduated rates based on overall water used, and an “availability fee” based on meter size.

For residential customers, the change would mean a roughly $9.30 increase on their monthly bills. Commercial customers would see larger increases, which in some cases, would be in the thousands of dollars.

Henifin says the new rates are needed to help make the city’s water department self-sustaining and ensure it generates enough revenue once federal funds dry up.

“The federal funds that we’ve got on hand will help us bridge that gap this coming year, in 2024, and again in 2025,” Henifin said. “We’ll be out of those federal funds by the end of 2025, so we’ll need to be self-sustaining.”

Some council members argue that JXN Water would be self-sustaining if it brought in 100 percent of what it already bills. The utility is bringing in less than 70 percent of what it bills.

“I know this is Councilman [Ashby] Foote’s pet peeve, that if we just collected it all, we wouldn’t have to change the rates,” Henifin said. “Unfortunately, the math doesn’t quite work on that.”

Henifin said even with a 100 percent collection rate, JXN Water would still be short about $25 million a year.

The company has an annual operating budget of about $104 million. That includes $30 million for water plant operations, $24 million for debt service, $11 million for metering obligations, and $14 million for the wastewater treatment plant.

“On top of that, we’ve budgeted about a million a month for sewer repairs because you’ve seen our activity, we’re doing now to try to reduce the sewer overflows,” he said. “And then our operating costs and payroll run about $4.5 million a year... The majority of the money is in contracts... and debt.”

Henifin, meanwhile, said JXN Water is working to improve overall collections, but says that will take time.

“We realistically can’t expect to be at a normal utilities’ collection rate of about 99 percent at the end of one year of effort,” he said. “It’s going to take us time to ramp up to that. And so, we anticipate, again, the federal funds that we’ve gotten on hand will help us bridge that gap.”

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley asked how the city could drum up support for the higher bills, which also include the city’s monthly $35 fee for garbage collections.

“For some folks, that $110 is quite a big bite out of their budget,” he said. “How would we get them morally to support this?”

Henifin says it’s important to let people know the value of water and the value of reinvesting in the city’s water and sewer infrastructure.

“Having water available, pressurized at your house every day, safe to drink. We have to get that message. And building that trust is tough,” he said. “It hasn’t been the norm here. So, it’s going to take a while for folks to appreciate that.”

