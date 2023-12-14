Head of FBI office in Jackson to retire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man who’s been leading the Jackson office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is stepping down after two years in the position.

Jermicha Fomby has been with the FBI for over 20 years and took on the role of Special Agent-in-Charge at the FBI, Jackson office in 2021.

During Fomby’s tenure, his department has focused on community outreach programs by creating Citizen’s Academies for teens, college students, and adults in the capital city - to help rebuild a lost trust in law enforcement.

”For a very long time, the public had no reason to believe that someone would trust them to know that what they’re saying is factual, and more so that people who carry badges will do something about those who improperly carry in execute duties behind their badges. And so I think that those are things that we want to hang our hats on,” Fomby explained.

As Jackson continues to battle violent crime, Fomby says he hopes his efforts over the last two years will continue to help.

“We need to do things to maintain that trust and that confidence. That we’re going to continue that path, that we won’t back away from having done something for one time, because otherwise we get back to where we were. I think the smart minds, the motivation, the commitment all exist, which is the necessary combination,” Fomby said.

His last day on the job will be December 30. It has yet to be determined who will be filling his shoes.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.