First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High pressure will be around next couple of days before a weak weather system develops between us and the northern Gulf of Mexico.. Highs will generally be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The weekend will be a little warmer at night and in the morning, but cooler during the days due to cloud cover and a little rain. Things will gradually warm up a little later next week. The next weather maker will move in Saturday and Sunday with some lower chances for rain, but severe weather seems unlikely from this system. Winter begins next Thursday, on the 21st. The average high and low temperature this time of year is 60 and 39. Sunrise is 6:53am and the sunset is 4:56PM.

