First Alert Forecast: dry, pleasant through late week ahead of chance for rain on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Slightly warmer temperatures are expected this afternoon as winds flow out of the south and east. Highs across central Mississippi will generally reach the middle 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Our weather will remain quiet and calm into tonight with overnight lows down in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Friday will almost be a repeat of today with more breaks of sunshine and above average temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb back to the middle 60s in most spots with a partly sunny sky overhead. Clouds are expected to increase tomorrow night ahead of our next weather maker.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A frontal system coming out of the west will bring our next best chance for rain and a possible thunderstorm on Saturday. It likely won’t be an all-day rain, but scattered showers are likely, especially during the morning and afternoon hours. This system should exit by Sunday allowing for brighter and drier conditions to return. Another dry stretch of weather looks likely for most of next week with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s most afternoons. The chance for rain may hold off until the weekend before Christmas

