First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high temperature almost reached 70 degrees in Jackson Thursday with a high officially of 69.  Expect highs in the middle 60s Friday due to more cloud cover.  Highs will generally be in the lower to middle 60s through this weekend and next week.  The weekend will be a little warmer at night and in the morning, but cooler during the days due to cloud cover and a little rain.  Rain is looking more likely Saturday with sunshine on Sunday.  There won’t be any severe weather with this system.  The drought report is out and showing some signs of improvement, but additionally rainfall can only help. Christmas weekend will be in the 60s with a chance for rain both Christmas Eve & Day.  Winter begins next Thursday, on the 21st.  The average high and low temperature this time of year is 60 and 39.  Sunrise is 6:54am and the sunset is 4:57PM.

