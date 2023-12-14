Coleman family share their side of the story behind brawl at Hinds County courthouse

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I don’t agree that he was hit from the back, said Orchian Coleman.

Orchian Coleman’s brother Derrick Coleman was in court appealing a no-contact violation order.

She says she remembers things going down differently than how the Crump family described to 3 on your side Tuesday night.

The brawl happened at the Hinds County courthouse in downtown Jackson last Thursday, December 7.

Her brother is married to 46-year-old Latasha Crump-Coleman, who has been missing since July.

Coleman says the fight started when Latasha’s sister confronted the family in the Hinds County courthouse lobby after being dismissed from the courtroom.

She says her family was approached with these questions.

“What was said was, ‘Where is my sister?’ That’s what was said.”

After that exchange… “She swung. Then everybody started fighting and I mean everybody from every angle,” Coleman said.

She says her 16-year-old niece suffered a fractured nose from the brawl.

“Dexter Crump ran around and hit my niece in the nose and busted her nose and it was chaotic,” Orchein said.

Now, she says she’s afraid for her family’s safety if and when there is another court hearing.

“The way it’s set up, there will be no safety,” Coleman continued. “I don’t think we would be safe. Are we scared? No. But we’re not safe. It was only six of us and all those people. I didn’t think you could ever let that many people in the court and in the entryway like that. I’ve never seen that.”

Judge Jonnie McDaniels denied Coleman’s appeal on the no-contact order and sent it back to the lower courts.

Currently, Latasha Crump remains missing. Orchian Coleman says charges have now been filed against members of the Crump family for her niece’s fractured nose.

