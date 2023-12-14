Blight overtaking one of Jackson’s oldest Black neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of Jackson’s oldest African-American neighborhoods is seeing a decline that is alarming to the elderly residents still residing there.

Abandoned houses, old cars, and dumping are changing the appearance and living conditions in Subdivision Number 2.

Dozens of cars and debris, although on private property on Dewey Street, are raising concerns for some West Jackson residents who say they are already contending with abandoned houses and illegal dumping.

“I need somebody to tell me why our community is like it is now,” said Ida Guice.

The 69-year-old is upset about the blight and illegal dumping in Sub 2. She grew up in the neighborhood where her parents, who are in their 90s, still live.

The administrative assistant is appalled by the conditions on Truman Street.

“We’ve got other people coming out here to Subdivision Number 2 and dumping,” said Guice. “We used to have dump signs. We used to have cameras. If they would put these cameras up maybe they could catch these people.”

On Truman Street, tires fill vacant lots. Furniture sits in front of an open house. One street west on Reddix tires are tossed at vacant properties beside well-kept homes.

It is frustrating for those who take pride in their homes.

“Our elected officials have failed us,” said Guice. “If we’ve got these laws in the book why are you not enforcing the laws? We shouldn’t have trash all over the highways or the community. cars parked in the yard.”

Guice said the overgrown and vacant houses welcome crime.

“I used to play all up and down this street with no problem,” added Guice. “But now I wouldn’t bring a dog down through this way.”

Jackson Code Enforcement officials said there are nine cases on Reddix, Truman, and Dewey Streets.

They will have a sweep through the area to make sure there are cases on all blighted property in the area and move forward with voluntary compliance and court.

