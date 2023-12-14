Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Another Gorgeous Day

Elise’s Forecast
Highs above average but still pleasant today.
Highs above average but still pleasant today.(WLBT)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Much more inviting conditions as we head out the door this morning, with many places sitting about 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday. This afternoon will follow yesterday’s temp trend leaving us in the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds - another picture perfect December day if you ask me!

Friday doesn’t look too bad either, with highs in the mid and upper 60s and mostly sunny conditions. Saturday, however, will be the break in our lovely pattern of sunshine. A front will move through bringing chances for rain throughout the day. The good news is this will pretty much be out of the area by Sunday, so we can get back to our regularly scheduled programming.

In fact, that’s just what we will do. Highs will be back in the upper 50s and low 60s by Sunday with sunshine increasing. We will stay sunny and seasonable through next week, and overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s again. Winds will be gusty from today through Monday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan
Exclusive: Rankin Co. mom says her missing son was buried without her knowing
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
JPD: Man shot, stabbed in face after argument over gun
Man’s body discovered near vehicle on Robinson Street
Man’s body discovered near vehicle on Robinson Street
Mike Mathis, longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo
Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away

Latest News

Rain returns this weekend
First Alert Forecast:
Rain returns this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Seasonal weather continues but rain chances increase this weekend
Ashley's Afternoon Forecast
Showers Saturday; Clearing Sunday
Rain Possible This Weekend