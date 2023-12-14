Another Gorgeous Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Much more inviting conditions as we head out the door this morning, with many places sitting about 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday. This afternoon will follow yesterday’s temp trend leaving us in the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds - another picture perfect December day if you ask me!

Friday doesn’t look too bad either, with highs in the mid and upper 60s and mostly sunny conditions. Saturday, however, will be the break in our lovely pattern of sunshine. A front will move through bringing chances for rain throughout the day. The good news is this will pretty much be out of the area by Sunday, so we can get back to our regularly scheduled programming.

In fact, that’s just what we will do. Highs will be back in the upper 50s and low 60s by Sunday with sunshine increasing. We will stay sunny and seasonable through next week, and overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s again. Winds will be gusty from today through Monday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.