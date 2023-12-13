Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Teenager arrested for gun possession on FCAHS campus, sheriff’s office says

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is currently in the county juvenile...
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is currently in the county juvenile detention center.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager is in custody after being found in possession of a firearm on a high school campus in Forrest County Wednesday.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said a call was made about a firearm being on the campus of Forrest County Agricultural High School.

A male teenager was found in possession of a firearm and was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office. The gun was also recovered without incident.

The sheriff’s office said the teenager is currently in the county juvenile detention center.

FCSO said they were informed that the school sent a message to parents to confirm that everyone was safe.

The investigation is in its early stages, according to the sheriff’s office, and they are working closely with school authorities to determine the details.

WDAM 7 has reached out to FCAHS’ principal and superintendent for comment on the situation and are waiting on their responses.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kay Lynn Gregory
Woman charged with DUI after hitting Flowood Police car, backing into Pearl Police car following chase
JPD: Man’s body found in his living room with multiple gunshot wounds
Councilman of Mississippi city arrested on drug charges for second time in one month
Mississippi councilman arrested on drug charges for second time in one month
JPD: Man shot, stabbed in face after argument over gun
A man identifying himself as “HCSO Sgt. Keefe,” is calling citizens regarding arrest warrants...
Man posing as Hinds Co. deputy attempting to scam individuals with fake arrest warrant

Latest News

Man’s body discovered near vehicle on Robinson Street
Man’s body discovered near vehicle on Robinson Street
Wisconsin lawmakers look to make Safe Haven Baby Boxes legal in the state.
‘It’s a God thing’: Gluckstadt raises $25K to install Safe Haven Baby Box
Ted Poore will take over as Madison County Schools superintendent on July 1.
35-year education veteran picked to head Madison County Schools
Mike Mathis, longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo
Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away