Reports: Fred McNair to leave Alcorn State for Texas Southern football job

Alcorn State's head coach Fred McNair, front left, surveys the field during the second half of an NCAA football game against Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Little Rock, Ark. Arkansas beat Alcorn State, 52-10. (AP Photo/Chris Brashers)(Chris Brashers | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alcorn State football’s legendary head coach Fred McNair is set to leave the Braves’ football program to join a Southwestern Athletic Conference division foe, according to reports.

Wednesday, HBCU Sports reported that Coach McNair is expected to be named the next head coach of Texas Southern University football.

This comes after Texas Southern announced that they would not renew the contract for former head coach Clarence McKinney.

McNair, a Mount Olive, Mississippi, native, has been with Alcorn State as the head coach since 2016, leading the Braves to a 48-33 overall record, two SWAC Championships, three SWAC West Division titles, and two Celebration Bowl appearances.

He was also the quarterbacks coach at Alcorn from 2013 to 2015 prior to being named the head coach.

Alcorn State suffered a lopsided defeat to Texas Southern 44-10 this past season that resulted in the Braves missing out on a division title and SWAC Championship game appearance.

No official statement has been made by Alcorn State University or Coach McNair.

