Rain Possible This Weekend

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Freezing temperatures are done with us for the time being, but we are still bundling up on this Tuesday morning!

Starting off in the mid and upper 30s today with the potential for some patchy frost. We will see sun and clouds throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 60s. We will rinse and repeat the same forecast (with slightly warmer mornings temps - in the low to mid 40s) into the end of this week!

The weekend will bring a few possibly unwelcome changes... Rain is back for a few of us by Saturday! Expect to see some light showers on and off throughout the day and cloudy conditions otherwise. It should begin clearing out by Sunday morning. Fortunately, it will keep our temperatures a little cooler too so expect highs in the upper 50s and low 60s both weekend days! That’s average for this time of year, and similar conditions (with the return of sunshine) will continue into the start of the next week.

