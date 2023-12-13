Mother demanding answers after finding out her missing son was buried in a Hinds County cemetery without her knowing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County mother is outraged after finding out just days ago that her son is buried at the Pauper’s Field Cemetery in Hinds County.

For more than a year, Gretchen Hankins thought her 39-year-old son, Jonathan, was missing.

In fact, Hankins said it was a reporter with NBC News who told her that her son was dead. This discovery was made after the reporter began looking into people buried at Pauper’s field.

This now marks the third family in the Metro to find out their loved one was buried at the cemetery without them knowing. Hankins said it’s simply unacceptable.

“A year and seven months went by,” Hankins recalled. “He’s been dead a year and seven months, and I just found out.”

The Rankin County mother said this troubling news still doesn’t sit right with her. She said it all dates back to May 20, 2022. That’s the last time she saw him. Then, three days later, on May 23, 2022, Jonathan was found inside a Motel 6 in Jackson.

Thinking he was still alive, Hankins reported her son missing to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department in June of 2022.

A month later, without the family knowing, the 39-year-old was buried at the Pauper’s Cemetery. On December 4, 2023, the mother was notified by a reporter that Jonathan was dead. The very next day, December 5, the family went to the Jackson Police Department, and investigators showed them photos identifying Jonathan’s body.

Hankins said she’s still having a hard time coming to grips with everything.

“No one has called me or tried to contact me. Nothing — I have heard nothing, and that makes it worse,” the mother said. “When I reported him missing in June, he was already dead. He should’ve been in the system as deceased when I reported him missing in June. Somebody ain’t doing their job. A lot of people aren’t doing their job.”

Hankins has now hired Attorney Benjamin Crump to represent her.

Crump is also representing the families of 37-year-old Dexter Wade and 40-year-old Mario Moore. Two men, he said, were also buried at Pauper’s Cemetery without their families knowing.

The attorney said the Death Certificate indicates Jonathan died of natural causes but failed to mention he tested positive for meth and fentanyl.

“If they knew how a mother hurts when her child is gone like that, they wouldn’t do people this way,” said Hankins. I felt like they thought that just because he did drugs that he was just a piece of trash, and they thought, another drug dealer gone, or another drug addict gone. They don’t have any feelings for parents. He may have done bad things, but he was still my child. People just do not understand how it feels until it happens to them.”

We reached out to the city of Jackson for a comment. Spokeswoman Melissa Faith Payne said the police department was never notified about the victim’s cause of death or identity.

“Jackson police responded to the Motel 6 on May 23, 2022, in reference to the discovery of a body,” said Payne. “The victim did not show any signs of trauma, and no foul play was suspected. From the scene, the victim’s body was immediately turned over to the Hinds County Coroner’s Office for further investigation, including an autopsy. To this day, the Jackson Police Department has had no further communication with the Hinds County Coroner’s Office concerning this case. We were never notified of the victim’s cause of death or identity. Any further questions concerning this incident should be directed to the Hinds County Coroner’s office or the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.”

We also reached out to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. Attorney Jason Dare said Jonathan’s case remained as a missing person’s case until the recent news of his death.

“On July 14, 2022, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office was informed by Gretchen Hankins that she had not seen her son, Jonathan, for almost two months,” said Dare. “The Sheriff’s Office posted Jonathan’s information to a national law enforcement database and its Facebook page while also seeking assistance in locating Jonathan through other commonly used outlets. Personnel of this department stayed in contact with Mrs. Hankins throughout the past year, and Jonathan’s status with the Sheriff’s Office remained as a missing person until the recent discovery of his tragic passing.”

We reached out to the Hinds County Coroner’s Office for a comment as well. At this time, we are still waiting to hear back.

When it comes to Hankins, she said they are now trying to exhume Jonathan’s body and have a proper burial for him in Simpson County.

