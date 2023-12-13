Promote Your Business
Man’s body discovered near vehicle on Robinson Street

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a homicide on Robinson Street near West Capitol Street in downtown Jackson.

Precinct 2 Captain Julian Lonie said a Black man’s body was found near a vehicle.

Police initially responded to reports of gunshots around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

WLBT is working to learn details of what happened and who the victim is.

