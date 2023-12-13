Longtime voice of Dixie National Rodeo passes away

Promote Your Business
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The longtime voice of the Dixie National Rodeo has passed away.

Commissioner Andy Gipson posted about Mike Mathis’ death on social media Wednesday morning.

“With great sadness I learned this morning my good friend, the one and only Mike Mathis, passed away and went to be with the Lord,” Gipson wrote.

Mathis was the voice of the Dixie National Rodeo for over 25 years.

“His voice and presence will be missed, but his life and positive legacy will live on in our Rodeo and beyond,” Gipson also said.

