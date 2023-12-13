Promote Your Business
Lake Caroline homeowners oppose building gas station, convenience store at entrance of neighborhood

By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - In Madison County, homeowners in Lake Caroline are saying no to a proposed development at the entrance to their neighborhood.

They believe the gas station and convenience store will lower property values and add to traffic problems in the area.(WLBT)

A group with the Homeowner’s Association has been collecting signatures on a petition to oppose a developer’s plans to build a gas station and convenience store in the area.

On Tuesday evening, some homeowners held up signs near the proposed site. Many of them say they are shocked that members of the Madison County Board of Supervisors have not looked thoroughly into the impact of the development on their neighborhood or been receptive to their concerns.

“I mean, look at it. It’s a residential neighborhood with a golf course and a couple of lakes,” Bill Hardin said. “I mean, there’s plenty of other places to buy gasoline or whatever else you might need from a convenience standpoint.”

Another homeowner, DeeDee Bailey, said, “I’m a retiree — a military retiree. [I] spent 26 years active duty in the United States Air Force, and I’ve lived all across the United States and internationally, and I’ve never seen a convenience store at the entrance of any upscale neighborhood such as Lake Caroline.”

Robert DeCoster added, “This is not a good thing. This is not a commercial area. This is dramatically changing the character of our neighborhood, and that is one of the things in rezoning that is not done.”

Some of the homeowners say they believe supervisors are trying to fast track the process.(WLBT)

Homeowners tell us supervisors are trying to fast-track the process. Many of them fear the development will substantially lower property values. They also say it will create traffic headaches for an already congested area.

