Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

JPD: Man shot, stabbed in face after argument over gun

(WTVG)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for shooting and stabbing another man after an argument over a gun.

JPD says the incident happened on Tuesday evening on Sanford Street off Jayne Avenue.

The suspect shot the victim in the groin and stabbed him in the face. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Kay Lynn Gregory
Woman charged with DUI after hitting Flowood Police car, backing into Pearl Police car following chase
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
13-year-old Mississippi girl charged with the murder of her mother
JPD: Man’s body found in his living room with multiple gunshot wounds
MSU employee injured during stabbing near dorm; suspect in custody

Latest News

JPD: Man’s body found in his living room with multiple gunshot wounds
JPD: Man’s body found in his living room with multiple gunshot wounds
Councilman of Mississippi city arrested on drug charges for second time in one month
Mississippi councilman arrested on drug charges for second time in one month
Person shot in front of Morton police officer’s home