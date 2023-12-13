JPD: Man shot, stabbed in face after argument over gun

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for shooting and stabbing another man after an argument over a gun.

JPD says the incident happened on Tuesday evening on Sanford Street off Jayne Avenue.

The suspect shot the victim in the groin and stabbed him in the face. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

