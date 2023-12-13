Promote Your Business
Jackson Police searching for family of 69-year-old man

Charles Stevens
Charles Stevens(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs your help finding the family of a 69-year-old man.

Police are searching for the family of Charles Z. Stevens.

Stevens, a white male, was born on May 8, 1954.

Anyone who knows Stevens’ relatives or has information is asked to call authorities at (601) 960-1234 or (601) 960-1808.

