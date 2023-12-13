Hinds Co. voters voice concerns to Election Commissioners regarding general election day errors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of you who vote in Hinds County filled the Election Commission office, frustrated that officials have not given explanations as to what happened on election day and how they’ll keep it from happening again.

“There should be some accountability,” one Mississippi voter said.

Discouraged and frustrated Hinds County voters filled the election commission Tuesday to speak with elected officials for the first time since the November 7 general election.

“You were voted into that seat, so any time that the community asks for answers, it’s unacceptable for you all to say you don’t have time or no,” Danyelle Holmes with the Poor People’s Campaign said.

Election day showed several issues across numerous precincts. The largest concern for voting rights advocates and voters — not enough correct ballots at polling stations.

“There’s no ballots. I didn’t see any urgency about the situation,” Hinds County voter Monica Taylor explained. “My grandfather is in the Civil Rights Museum. This is what he fought for. So I’m not a person that you can tell ‘We don’t have any ballots’ and think that I’m going to walk away.”

“I had a couple, they were 80 years old. Since they were able to vote, they never missed a vote until November 7. If I did what y’all did as a normal person, I would have been fired. But because y’all are elected officials, I think that you have this bubble of protection, and I don’t understand that,” Allison Lauderdale, a former Hinds County Board of Supervisors candidate, said.

But after an hour of commissioners hearing from the public, Chairwoman Yvonne Horton asked for just one person to stay afterward to discuss their concerns.

“To omit everybody’s concerns, and you say that you just want to see Ms. Allison after we’ve sent emails and letters to you all requesting a meeting, and we have yet to get to you. There’s a level of arrogance,” Holmes said.

“We’ve repeatedly tried to reach out to you and get some type of correspondence going,” Hinds County voter Tariq Abdul-Tawwab said.

Despite the outbreak of demand for answers to all questions, commissioners did not offer explanations to the public but scheduled a future meeting with one voter rights coalition.

“We’re going to be meeting next week on Monday at 1 p.m. with the full Election Commission, and I believe, as well as the circuit clerk. So hopefully, they’ll be prepared to provide some answers,” said Amir Badat, a voting rights attorney with the Legal Defense Fund.

The meeting will be open to the public and held at the Hinds County Election Commission Office.

When we tried to ask the commission specific questions regarding the training ahead of elections, they refused to answer on camera. Once cameras were off, they simply stated that their training comes from the secretary of state’s office and would not elaborate further.

