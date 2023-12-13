First Alert Forecast: Seasonal weather continues but rain chances increase this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Today will be another quiet day for the weather as temperatures will continue to warm up by this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. High clouds will stick around throughout the day today, but sunshine will still be here throughout the day. This evening, you can expect most of the same with a few clouds overhead and temperatures dropping into the 50s and eventually into the lower 40s.

Thursday: Tomorrow morning won’t be as cold with temperatures starting out in the 40s. As we head into the lunchtime hour, temperatures will already be warming up into the upper 40s. We should see afternoon highs top out in the low to mid 60s again. Partly cloudy skies will continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Expect temperatures to fall back into the 40s overnight.

Extended forecast: The end of this week will be much of the same with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Rain chances return Saturday afternoon and into the evening, however these will only be light showers and should only last a few hours. This system will move on out before you wake up Sunday morning. The end of this weekend will stay dry and carry into next week. Temperatures will continue to be very seasonal with highs ranging between upper 50s and low 60s for the foreseeable future.

